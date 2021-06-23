After a pair of incidents involving guns, the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority has changed its policy on expedited grievance procedures for some who have been evicted from a public housing development.
The authority met in person for the first time in more than a year Wednesday. It took action after members of the grievance board expressed fears about retaliation if they upheld a decision to evict an individual.
The policy change eliminates the expedited grievance procedure for terminations of a lease or evictions that involve "any criminal activity that threatens the health, safety, or right to peaceful enjoyment of of the premises, or terminations or evictions that involve any drug-related or violent criminal activity on or off such premises."
The revision affects residents and employees of the housing authority and could be based on perceived drug-related or violent activity. The policy change does not impact residents who have been evicted because of nonviolent incidents or criminal accusations.
Citing two recent incidents, authority members passed the revision on Wednesday morning.
The first incident occurred in late March when a female resident of the John Graham Homes development in East Rome waded into a fight involving young girls at Banty Jones Park across Crane Street from the public housing development.
The woman, who had a handgun, was videotaped by bystanders while walking into the group of young girls. That incident also sparked concern from city commissioners about safety in the community parks.
During a Rome City Commission meeting, Commissioner Bill Collins asked if there was a way for police to have more visibility in the parks.
The woman was evicted by the Housing Authority and appealed that eviction through the grievance board.
"The panel was nervous," said Sandra Hudson, executive director of the housing authority. "The board felt like it placed them in harm."
NWGHA Attorney Stewart Duggan said that the eviction, without a grievance hearing, could be legally upheld since residents still have an opportunity for due process through the courts if she wanted to take that route.
A second incident occurred just a week ago, when a man came out of a residence at John Graham Homes and fired several shots into the air. A report stated the man said he fired the shots in order to protect his family.