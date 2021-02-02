The U.S. House Committee on Rules is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday to consider a resolution to strip Northwest Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.
The Rome Republican has come under fire in recent weeks as more of her controversial online activity has surfaced, and calls for her removal or censure grow louder each time she doubles down.
A Tuesday post on her Twitter feed reads: “Who should be removed from those committees? Me — brand new to Congress? OR The career politicians who’ve enslaved Americans to nearly $30 trillion in debt, puts up walls to protect themselves but no wall to protect you, and murdered babies with your tax dollars?”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said on Monday that her “loony lies” are a “cancer” on the Republican Party and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said he would speak with her privately — although he has not yet said when, or what the topic would be.
Greene brushed aside her party leaders as well on her Tuesday Twitter: “Too bad a few Republican Senators are obsessing over me, instead of preparing to defend President Trump from the rabid radical left. Focus on ending the witch hunt. Do your job!”
Deliberations during Wednesday’s Committee on Rules meeting on House Resolution 72 can be viewed online at rules.house.gov.
The committee is chaired by Rep. James P. McGovern, D-Mass., and includes eight more Democrats along with four Republicans.
Following committee action, the resolution — titled “Removing a certain Member from certain standing committees of the House of Representatives” — can be considered by the full chamber.
The measure is seeking Greene’s removal from both the Committee on Education and Labor and the Committee on the Budget. It was submitted by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.
“Whereas clause 1 of rule XXIII of the Rules of the House of Representatives provides, ‘A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.’; and
“Whereas Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene should be removed from her committee assignments in light of conduct she has exhibited,” it reads.
The Committee on Rules is scheduled to hear testimony on the allegations.
Greene’s assignment to the education committee sparked pushback from teacher and gun control groups in particular, citing social media posts backing baseless assertions that some mass shootings at schools were staged.
Meanwhile, the vocal supporter of former President Trump and the Second Amendment is raising money by hyping the opposition. As of 4:30 p.m. she tweeted that she had raised $50,000 on Tuesday and was upping the goal to $75,000.
“I’m the Democrat mob’s public enemy number one. Let’s send a message to the mob,” she wrote.