A new trend going around Rome and Floyd County is transforming old motel properties into affordable apartments.
Most recently, Ryan Griffin requested a special use permit to convert the hotel units at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Chateau Drive into micro-apartments. However, many planning commission members and planning staff are hesitant to give the OK on these projects for a variety of reasons.
The Skytop Studio Lofts was the first to launch the trend around Rome and Floyd County and about eight or nine have followed suit, according to Assistant Planning Director Brice Wood.
“When the Skytop application was first presented to us, I made it a point to comment that this is a common thing we’re seeing in several cities,” Wood said at the Thursday planning commission meeting. “We’ve talked to other jurisdictions where this is working and some of them are good and some of them are having challenges.”
He added that the planning staff has a list of concerns when it comes to how these apartments are built and if they follow the apartment guidelines under the current Unified Land Development Code.
The first issue is that the ULDC requires a certain amount of parking spaces per unit for an apartment complex. Usually, hotel properties only have one parking space per unit, whereas apartment complexes have at least two.
Another issue he raised is how these hotels are converted into apartments, stating that the reference photos the applicant provided resemble a hotel room rather than an apartment.
After he finished his presentation, Griffin, who already owns the Skytop property, talked about the success he’s had since the Skytop opened over a year ago.
According to Griffin, about 240 units have been leased at the Skytop, which features several amenities, including a pool, gym and an area for residents to walk their dogs. He also said they have a wide variety of tenants including college students, travel nurses, seniors and even a few families with young children.
“We want to make this a Class A property,” Griffin said.
Despite this report, planning commission members were hesitant to give their OK on the property, citing there are bigger developments already underway in the area.
“We have plenty of affordable housing coming online in the next two years. That might affect the outcome for something like this,” Planning commission member Charles Love said.
The planning commission also expressed concern over the short leases that people often sign for these units, with some even under a year.
Griffin countered by saying that many of these people are already at a halfway point in their lives and this would be a stepping stone for many before they move to more permanent and traditional housing. Then the next group of people would come in and fill those vacancies and so on.
After a split vote from the planning commission, the application will go to the Rome City Commission with no recommendation to approve or deny.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing vote at their July 25 meeting at 6 p.m. at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St.