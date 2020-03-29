In this time of social distancing, the staff at the Hospitality House for Women knows domestic violence remains a threat that can hit close to home for so many.
The nonprofit is continuing to provide its resources and help as much as possible as Rome and Floyd County deals with the spread of COVID-19 -- making sure at-risk people get shelter, food and guidance at whatever level they need.
Executive Director Lynn Rousseau wants victims of domestic violence to know they will work to find a safe place for them and their families while adhering to the extra precautions ordered by local, state and federal agencies.
"Because of the threat of coronavirus, a lot of people are sheltering in place with their abusive partners," Rousseau said. "And with so many in close quarters and the economic stress that is being put on them, we're really afraid of seeing a spike in domestic violence during this period."
The organization's 27-bed facility remains open but is housing the maximum number of families while keeping them in separate rooms. Others have been placed in hotels.
"We're working with other sheltering agencies to find safe spaces and places to continue to provide services while also practicing social distancing," Rousseau said.
"What I think is the most important message we want to get to people in unsafe situations — whether living with an abusive partner or spouse, or in a child abuse situation — to call us, and we will find you someplace safe to be.
"We want people to know there are options."
The organization provides more than just shelter and continues to work remotely -- such as over the phone or through video conferencing -- to contact clients and keep its support network up and running.
Hospitality House offers a 24-hour crisis line at 706-235-HOPE, or 706-235-4673.
A call to the crisis line can start the conversation to help develop a safety plan or discuss options for resources. If a person is in immediate danger they should call 911.
The nonprofit has been affected financially by the response to COVID-19 as it has had to temporarily close its thrift store. People can still donate money through its website — hospitalityhouseforwomen.org. However, Rousseau said a better way is through the donations of meals for their residents.
"This helps us allocate the money we would have spent on groceries toward continuing services and allocating those funds towards essentials during this time," she said.
Restaurants and churches have donated meals in recent weeks. Rousseau said she hopes people will support small businesses and purchase meals or gift cards to donate to Hospitality House. People can also donate homemade meals.
Hospitality House can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/HospitalityHouseForWomen.