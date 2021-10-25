The Floyd County Commission is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution expanding the makeup of the elections board from three to five members.
Commissioners also are expected to take up an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Rome and the Rome Floyd County Development Authority for the purchase of the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property. A discussion of that is slated for their premeeting caucus at 4 p.m.
Six rezoning applications are also on the agenda for public hearings and decisions, including one that could clear the way for a new residential subdivision.
The board's regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both the meeting and caucus are public.
Commissioners and the Board of Elections both favor an expansion of the elections board, which would require approval of the Georgia General Assembly. However, local lawmakers who would have to submit the legislation also are asking that the county's Republican and Democrat parties each choose two of the members. A Grand Jury would choose the fifth.
The legislative delegation also wants the county to hire the Secretary of State's office to conduct a performance review of the elections office. Commissioners have said a peer review by elections officials from nearby counties is sufficient to improve operations.
As for the state-owned NWGRH property, the 132.5-acre complex has been shuttered for more than a decade. While local leaders have been trying to gain control of the site, it was only in September that the state agreed to sell.
The $2.25 million will come from SPLOST funds earmarked for economic development. The Rome City Commission has already approved its half. A decision on the use of the property has not yet been made.
The six land use applications all come with recommendations of approval from the Rome Floyd Planning Commission.
* Jeff Grant of McDonough is seeking Suburban Residential zoning for an undeveloped industrial tract on the west side of Huffaker Road at corner of Technology Parkway.
No plans have been submitted but Grant recently rezoned the tract to the south which, if combined with this one, would give him 150 acres for residential development.
* A mini-warehouse operation on Alabama Highway is seeking to expand onto adjacent property along Oreburg Road. Beers Housing Inc. wants to rezone the approximately 1.2 acres from residential to Light Industrial use.
* The owner of a vacant commercial manufacturing building at 890 Turkey Mountain Road is seeking Heavy Industrial zoning for an undeveloped part of the lot that was zoned with the adjacent parcel for agricultural use when the Unified Land Development Code was adopted.
* The owner of the former Fred's supermarket at 4111 Martha Berry Highway is seeking a special use permit to convert the building into climate controlled storage with interior access.
* The owner of an undeveloped 11-acre tract at 4441 Adairsville Road, across from the Lowe's Distribution Center, wants to change the zoning from residential to industrial use.
Commissioners also are expected to sign off on a contract for a new assistant public works director and a design-build contract for renovations at the Etowah Park skate park. The work won't start until next year.