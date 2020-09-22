It's been almost 18 months since leadership of Global Impact International and Restoration Rome revealed plans to acquire the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property for a Hope Village.
Jeff Mauer, CEO of Global Impact, said he understands the state plans to essentially abandon the maintenance of the property on Oct. 1 as part of budget cuts.
He's optimistic that plans to acquire the property before the buildings become rundown can be accomplished.
When the Hope Village plans were revealed in April 2019, Mauer described the concept as a comprehensive facility offering residential treatment for drug and alcohol rehabilitation, transitional recovery housing and out-patient services. They would be delivered across a “safe city within a city” complex on the sprawling 132-acre West Rome campus.
The state hospital was closed in 2011 after a settlement agreement with federal healthcare regulators. It impacted hundreds of mentally-, developmentally- and addictively-challenged patients along with the employees.
The city of Rome had an option on the property for several years in hopes of redeveloping the site. A consultant created a plan that included space for advanced manufacturing, medical offices, an education component and greenspace.
None of those plans ever came to fruition, in part because of the state's bonded indebtedness on the property. That debt would have to be paid off before the property could be sold.
As of Tuesday, the remaining debt was $2,633,000.
Mauer's group entered the picture with a collaborative effort among federal, state and local governments, local businesses and service providers, nonprofit agencies and faith-based partners.
The debt issue is one of the reasons nothing has happened at the site since Mauer's group first revealed their plans. Mauer said Tuesday that he is anxious to get the results of the latest appraisal of the property.
"We can't allow that facility to go unattended for long," he said. "Doing Hope Village at that site relies on those buildings being in condition to do some cosmetic work, initially, to get this up and going. We're all working very hard toward that end."
A lot of people around the country are mobilizing to make the Hope Village concept come to reality, he said.
Locally, Mauer and his wife, Mary Margaret Mauer, have brought Claudia Hamilton of Living Proof Recovery on board.
Hamilton joined the project in August and brings a lot of experience with the rehabilitation of substance abuse patients, along with her knowledge of the importance of peer support to develop programming for Hope Village.
"Claudia is going to be a real asset to us," Mauer said. "We're moving forward in anticipation of being successful in acquiring that property."