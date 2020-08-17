Cargle Brothers Construction won the contract to build three new single family-family homes in South Rome. The project is backed by the HOME Trust Fund, an affordable housing partnership of the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. and the city of Rome.
Pro-Active Contractors and Cargle Brothers submitted the same bids, $96,500 per home. Officials said they chose Cargle Brothers largely because their projected construction time of four to six months was a little shorter than the Pro-Active bid of six months.
The SRRC received a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to provide the appliances for each of the new homes. The South Rome agency is picking up the tab for grading the sites while the city is providing water and sewer taps at no cost to the prospective purchasers.
Two of the new homes will be constructed on Peachtree Street, a block away from four homes that were completed on Pollock Street in the last year. Funds from the sale of the homes go back into the fund to build more affordable housing.
Each of the new homes will be a ranch-style, three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence.
The HOME Trust Fund currently has $744,664. Bekki Fox, director of community development for the city, said she expects to be able to build a total of seven new homes with the amount of money currently available.
"Whoever buys the homes is income-restricted, at 80% of the area median income," said Charles Looney, executive director for the South Rome Redevelopment Corp.
For a couple, it would be a cap of $37,600 a year. That goes up to $46,950 for a family of four.
The city also makes up to $14,999 in second mortgage assistance available for prospective homeowners. Those funds can be used to supplement a down payment or go toward closing costs.
The purchasers are responsible for obtaining first mortgage financing based on their own credit availability.
"Eventually we will second-mortgage ourselves out of funds," Fox said. "If you live there for five years, it becomes a grant and we cancel the second mortgage. But if you move before your five years are up, it's a pro-rated amount that is returned to us."
The homes are sold at cost so the SRRC does not actually make any money on the homes. They do, however, receive a developer's fee from each home.