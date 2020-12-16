Contractors facing deadlines for a couple of projects managed by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority are feeling the heat to get them completed by Dec. 31.
Modernization Director Howard Gibson was forced to leave the Wednesday board meeting to attend to the latest problem at Park Homes -- washer and dryer units that do not fit.
Contractors working on the new duplexes on Charlton Street in Summerville Park also are not going to meet the end of the year deadline, however, Gibson said he hopes to get at least temporary certificate of occupancy for three of the 10 units.
"I'm telling you guys, a lot of work just stopped," said NWGHA Executive Director Sandra Hudson. "Even though we had a contract with these vendors, they were going off and working other jobs."
Hudson said she is going to hold the contractors responsible and start assessing charges of $250 a day for not meeting the deadlines. The project was originally supposed to have been completed in September but had received an extension from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
There was some good holiday news at the housing authority meeting Wednesday.
Home Depot donated 26 Christmas trees to the authority for public housing residents with children who could not afford a tree of their own. Icicle Mountain Christmas Trees, which set up shop for the first time this year, also donated a number of trees for public housing residents.
Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Greene also donated $2,500 to the authority to be used to purchase Christmas gifts for children in the public housing community.
Those gifts will be distributed at an event prior to Christmas day.
A community survey associated with a million dollar Choice Neighborhood planning grant for the East Rome community has been delayed significantly because of COVID-19 issues among housing authority staff and residents.
One of the first projects expected to grow out of the grant is a splash pad. However a final decision has not been made as to whether it will go on housing authority property at Graham Homes or at Banty Jones Park adjacent to the complex.