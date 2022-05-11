The University System of Georgia's board of regents named Mike Hobbs as the sole finalist for the vacant Georgia Highlands College president position, closing out the year long hunt to fill the seat.
With a single announced candidate, the process appears to be a done deal and the board will take action to confirm the new hire within five days, a release stated.
After the committee whittled it down to three, Hobbs was the only finalist to continue in the hiring process.
“I’m honored to be considered for the presidency of Georgia Highlands College, an institution that is critical to the Northwest Georgia region’s workforce and whose students, faculty and staff are passionate about its success,” Hobbs said.
He will replace Don Green, who left Georgia Highlands in July 2021 for a president position at Pennsylvania's Point Park University. During the nearly year long search for a candidate, Dana Nichols, GHC's chief academic officer and provost, served as interim president.
Hobbs has an extensive career in academia and most recently served as vice president of student affairs at Jefferson State Community College in Alabama. In his time there, he increased graduation rates and increased enrollment.
“Dr. Hobbs impressed the committee with his experience and his passion and commitment for students,” said Regent Lowery May, chair of the Regent Special Committee that assisted with the search.
“There are many similarities between Georgia Highlands and my current institution, not least of which is making sure students succeed," Hobbs said. "I believe every student deserves the opportunity to excel and reach their highest potential, and I hope to work with the GHC community to expand the college’s impact.”