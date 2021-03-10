A historic home on Coral Avenue, left a burned out shell after a 2005 fire, is near the end of a complete renovation.
Colyn White and his father Shawn White, who've spent the past couple of years renovating the home, believe there is light at the end of a long, long tunnel for the historic Hillyer Home.
They told the Rome Historic Preservation Commission they hope to put a finished home on the market in another couple of months.
The house is believed to have been constructed around 1890. It was originally home to Judge Junius Hillyer.
"It's not only a love story (with a historic home), but you have to be economically committed to do a project like this," HPC member Paula Blalock said. "I think that this young man is very brave."
They expect to put the house on the market for between $1.1 million and $1.2 million when their work is completed.
The home also has a complete sprinkler system installed, in part, so that it might be used as a bed and breakfast again.
While they didn't talk about the cost of the renovations per se, Shawn White said that they could have built a brand new three-bedroom, two-bath house for what they had in the front porch alone.
During their renovations, others in the Oakdene community have taken on a number of their own renovations.
"It's insane how much work has gone on," Shawn White said. "Everybody in the neighborhood is super happy."
Members of the HPC got a tour of the home Tuesday and came away thoroughly impressed with the work and attention to detail that has marked the work on the home since Colyn White bought the home in April three years ago.
"I think it's amazing how far this has come," said Brittany Griffin, planning staff member who works with the HPC.
"I thought is was fabulous," said HPC member Mary Sib Banks after the tour..