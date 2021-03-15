A combination of boots on the ground and technology are being used by city officials to help better document an old section of Myrtle Hill Cemetery where Black Rome residents had been buried.
Records indicate there are as many as many as 901 graves in the historic cemetery's segregated section, which is located near the intersection of Myrtle Street and Pennington Avenue.
Selena Tilly, a historian at the Rome Area History Center, and Brittany Griffin, the historic specialist in the Rome-Floyd Planning Department, walked the cemetery Monday. They made note of each grave's location and the name, when the markers still existed and could be read.
"So many of the graves, through the years, they would record a name but they wouldn't record where they were buried," Tilly said. "A lot of the funeral homes that were in business are now gone, like O.W. Curtis. Mr. (Joe) Wright passed away not too long ago and he would have been a wealth of information and a huge help."
For the time being, Tilly and Griffin are documenting what they can see and plan to use technology to help locate some of the unmarked graves. Putting names to unmarked graves will be a nearly impossible task, they said. But using LIDAR, a method of light range scanning that can reveal the potential existence of a grave, can help determine where unmarked graves exist.
"The results of a state-sponsored LIDAR survey are expected to be ready by March of 2022. LIDAR is light-waves that ping over every location to the smallest divot in the ground," Griffin said. "It produces a heat signature map. We can see where there are indentations -- and if indentations mark a pattern, it's called a level of confidence. That's where we'll predict a grave will be."
Tilly said that even if they can't put a name to a specific unmarked grave, they can at least put a marker there to show it is a grave.
The officials records for Myrtle Hill Cemetery only go back to 1874.
Griffin said that the youngest birth date they have found on a marker during their ground survey goes back to 1831. The markers show the earliest death and burial in 1881.