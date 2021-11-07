High Voltage Prints Atlanta Braves World Series Champions T-shirts will be available at the Braves Clubhouse Store and will also be distributed among different sporting goods stores around Georgia and the Southeast.
Jayden Stewart lays a freshly inked Atlanta Braves World Series Champions T-shirt on the drying belt at High Voltage Prints on Wednesday morning.
Olivia Morley
High Voltage Prints produced 10,000 T-shirts to be distributed around the Southeast. Owner Jason Lansdell is also ready to produce more depending on the demand for the T-shirts.
Olivia Morley
High Voltage Prints owner Jason Lansddell re-inks the screening machines Wednesday morning.
Olivia Morley
Mireya Cruz folds Atlanta Braves World Series Champions T-shirts at High Voltage Prints on Wednesday.
Olivia Morley
Olivia Morley
An Atlanta Braves World Series Champions shirt is inked at High Voltage Prints on Wednesday morning.
For a man running on two and a half hours of sleep, Jason Lansdell remained upbeat moving around his print shop High Voltage Prints Wednesday morning.
Of course, who wouldn’t be upbeat after your business was given the chance to print commemorative T-shirts for the Atlanta Braves’ World Series win?
Lansdell was given the opportunity by Major League Baseball to oversee the printing of 10,000 World Series T-shirts to be distributed around the United States. Whether the Houston Astros or the Atlanta Braves had won, his shop was going to be the main printing hub.
“This is my 25th year of screen printing and when you’re good at it, word spreads fast,” Lansdell said. “We have a lot of big contacts around the United States so when Major League Baseball or any major sports needs something fast, there’s a select few they call around the country.”
Lansdell’s shop on Chatillon Road has high-quality screening equipment which makes putting together large orders on a turn of a dime a lot easier.
“A lot of it is word of mouth. When you do a good job, it goes a long ways,” he said.
As a big Braves fan himself, Lansdell had been up until 2:30 a.m. the night before celebrating the victory and announcing his shop would be producing T-shirts. However, he had to be up at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning to start printing 10,000 T-shirts at 6 a.m.
“I actually work here, even though I own the business. I’m not going to be on the golf course,” he said. “I care. I’m from Rome, and I want to do good by my community.”
The majority of the 10,000 T‑shirt order will be delivered to the Braves Clubhouse Store for fans to purchase. The rest will be delivered to various sporting goods stores, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Academy Sports and Outdoors.
However, depending on the demand for T-shirts, MLB might order more from High Voltage Prints over the next few weeks.
This weekend, Lansdell plans to go to the Battery for lunch and see his World Series Champion T‑shirts on display in the team store.