The first five days of early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is setting a record pace with 4,678 registered voters in Floyd County casting ballots.
Through 5 p.m. on Friday, 2,819 had voted in-person at the elections office and 1,859 had voted at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes.
That’s on pace to match, or potentially exceed, the total number of ballots cases in the 2108 general election. In that race 14,742 Floyd County voters cast a ballot in advance. Advance voting for the Nov. 8 general election will continue until Nov. 4, leaving two weeks to cast an early ballot.
In the 2020 race, which included the presidential race, the number rose to 22,243. Traditionally, presidential races draw increased number of voters.
Those who haven’t voted yet, can do so this weekend.
Weekend voting will be held at the elections office in the health department building from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the elections office at the health department.
There will be one more chance to vote on the weekend, and that will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Floyd County Elections Office.
Weekday voting is at the elections office and at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, the state as a whole has had record early voting turnout since Monday, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018.
The cumulative total continues to remain within striking distance of 2020 Presidential election levels.
Reports of long lines were rare, with some lines in the metro areas being reported. Apart from a statewide issue with the secondary voter verification system that slowed the process somewhat on Monday, there have been no major issues reported.
Turnout is expected to increase during the last week of advance voting.
Several high-profile races on the local ballot
City of Rome voters are deciding a four-way contest for a seat on the school board.
Toni Blanchard, who was appointed by the school board to serve out the remainder of John Uldrick’s term, has qualified to run, along with Jenny Carpenter, Ron Roach, and Douglas Whatley Jr.
For the 14th Congressional District seat, Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene is being challenged by Democrat Marcus Flowers.
There are also contests for governor and United States Senate, along with other statewide elections for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner.