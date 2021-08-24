A grainy video showed two men exchanging a cigarette packet.
They were both identifiable but it was impossible to determine what was being said, although it was apparent that items changed hands.
In July 2018, agents with the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force gave the informant a $20 bill and a video camera attached to a key ring in order to buy drugs at Dave Lee Gilmore’s home. After the interaction the informant gave agents a small baggie of methamphetamine.
The question arose when in April 2019, prior to Gilmore’s trial, the state's witness to the transaction committed suicide at the Floyd County Jail. Gilmore's attorneys argued that the use of the video, without the informant's testimony, violated Gilmore's Sixth Amendment right to confront a witness against him.
Under Georgia law, video recordings are admissible as evidence when accompanied by witness testimony. But because Gilmore never had the opportunity to cross-examine the informant, the trial court ruled the recording was constitutionally barred. The Georgia Court of Appeals upheld that decision.
In an order released Tuesday, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned the trial court and appellate court decisions, stating the video showed a transaction rather than an accusation.
Georgia’s Rules of Evidence states that nonverbal conduct is a statement if it is intended as an assertion. For example, a witness pointing out a suspect in a lineup is using a gesture to say this is a person who committed a crime.
“On the other hand, this court and others have concluded that nonverbal conduct does not constitute a statement when it is not intended to be an assertion,” Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren wrote. “Here, Gilmore contends that the CI’s nonverbal conduct in the video recording constituted a statement because the (informant) intended to ‘prove [that] Gilmore sold drugs.’ But we are not convinced.”
The difference, the opinion states, is this is evidence that a transaction took place, not an assertion that a crime is taking place but rather a evidence that items exchanged hands.
“We simply cannot conclude on this record — as Gilmore implicitly asks us to — that the (informant) intended to assert through his conduct something along the lines of ‘you are a drug dealer’ or ‘we are entering into a sale of illegal drugs’ when he handed a $20 bill to Gilmore and received drugs in exchange,” the opinion states.
Since, the video was a mere recording of an incident, not a statement that could be cross-examined, the opinion states that the video would not be barred by the Constitution's Confrontation Clause.