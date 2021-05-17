The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a Floyd County man found guilty of murdering a couple off Terhune Road in 2015.
Emerson Mack Abbott Jr. was convicted of murdering his elderly neighbors James and Myra Reeves with a shotgun after forcing Myra Reeves to write him a $7,500 check to get his girlfriend's car out of hock.
In 2018, then Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham sentenced Abbot to two consecutive life terms without parole plus five years on murder, robbery and theft charges.
In his appeal, Abbott argued that the judge had allowed a witness under the influence of alcohol to testify. He also contended that prosecutors did not disclose an agreement with Abbot's cellmate, who testified against him.
When she showed up to testify, Abbott's former girlfriend Kelly McCleskey had a blood-alcohol content of .03. McCleskey on the stand admitted to being a "serious alcoholic" but said she had not consumed any alcohol that day. Prosecutors called on other witnesses while she dried out under supervision.
"Several hours later, and only after her blood-alcohol content was confirmed to have returned to zero, McCleskey was called to testify," the high court opinion stated.
The order also noted that Abbott's attorney did not object to proceeding with McCleskey's testimony at the trial.
"Here, there was no evidence that McCleskey was in any way impaired at the time she testified," the opinion stated.
Another point of contention in the appeal came from evidence allowed at trial concerning the purported theft of McCleskey's four-wheeler. The four wheeler was later found at the home of Abbott's mother.
Prosecutors argued that Abbott, in preparation to commit the murders, had begun spreading word among his neighbors that crimes had been committed in the area.
Abbot began spreading those rumors, prosecutors argued, around the same time he pawned McCleskey's car title without her knowledge and stole thousands of dollars in cash from her.
"The theft ... figured into (Abbott's) attempt to deflect blame from himself for the murders, providing evidence of premeditation and showing the 'set up of the crime'," the opinion stated.
Abbott also claimed that prosecutors didn't disclose a deal with one of his cellmates in the Floyd County Jail in exchange for testimony.
During the trial, Abbott's former cellmate Michael Lehr said that, while Abbott never explicitly admitted to committing the murders, he said he was certain the blame would fall on the Reeves' son.
Thinking "the cops would think he did it for the money," Lehr testified that Abbott said he'd thought the police would accuse the son because he "was strung out on drugs."
Abbott claimed Lehr received preferential treatment regarding a guilty plea on an aggravated assault charge and that the detective in the case offered to "write a letter" to the district attorney's office on Lehr's behalf.
At trial Lehr testified he did not receive any special consideration or deal for his testimony, the high court stated.
"In light of this evidence, and in the absence of any evidence to the contrary, (Abbott's) assertion that the state made a deal with Lehr amounts to nothing more than speculation," the opinion stated.