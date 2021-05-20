Georgia Supreme Court justices are considering whether to allow the video evidence in a 2018 Rome drug case after the informant who conducted the buy committed suicide.
A ruling in Floyd County Superior Court barred the use of the video of an informant purchasing drugs from David Lee Gilmore in a controlled methamphetamine buy, court records stated.
Agents with the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force gave the informant a $20 bill and a video camera attached to a key ring in order to buy drugs at Gilmore's home. After the interaction the informant gave agents a small baggie of methamphetamine. However, in April 2019, prior to Gilmore's trial, the informant committed suicide at the Floyd County Jail.
Prosecutors sought to use the video alongside task force testimony as evidence in Gilmore's trial. The judge denied that request and the state appealed.
Under Georgia law, video recordings are admissible as evidence when accompanied by witness testimony. The trial court ruled that using the video without the informant's testimony would violate Gilmore's Sixth Amendment right to confront a witness against him.
The trial court ruled that because Gilmore never had the opportunity to cross-examine the informant, the recording was constitutionally barred.
In a hearing Wednesday, Rome Circuit Assistant Public Defender J. Ross Hamrick requested the high court uphold the lower court's decision.
"We have a (confidential informant) on video recording this on law enforcement's behalf," Hamrick said. Because the video was created by the informant at the discretion of law enforcement, the nonverbal conduct should be inadmissible, he argued.
The state, represented by Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin, disagreed and asked the Georgia Supreme Court to reverse the lower court's decision.
The crux of the argument, for or against, is whether the transaction in the video constituted a statement.
Martin argued that nonverbal conduct -- the exchange of an item for money -- isn't testimony in and of itself.
"There were no statements in the video," Martin told the justices. Even if there were, he argued, Gilmore's own actions in the video should be allowed at trial.