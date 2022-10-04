The bulk of arguments during a hearing on a 2000 murder case from Floyd County in front of the Georgia Supreme Court concerned how a juror’s decision to conduct an out-of-court experiment to test evidence potentially affected the verdict.
Joseph Samuel Watkins was convicted in 2001 of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and another man, who was later acquitted, were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting. Watkins was sentenced to life imprisonment and has served over 20 years on that sentence.
The habeas judge overturned Watkins’ conviction in April citing three errors during the trial, but most of the arguments on Tuesday centered around only one of those issues. The Georgia Attorney General appealed the habeas judge’s ruling and the Georgia Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday.
While Watkins was convicted in 2001, he’s made several attempts to have his conviction overturned. The latest one began in 2017 when attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project filed a civil petition — referred to as a habeas corpus — to have his conviction overturned. The habeas judge ruled, among other things, that Watkins’ sixth amendment right to challenge his accuser had been violated.
During that trial, prosecutors had argued that cellphone location evidence proved Watkins was in the area of the shooting, while the defense said it proved he was not.
In 2016, a juror at his trial came forward and admitted to conducting a driving experiment to test the cellphone location evidence. The juror said they based their decision to convict Watkins, at least partially, on that test.
Jurors are supposed to make a determination of guilt in a trial based solely on evidence presented in court.
The cellphone evidence was extremely critical, Watkins’ attorney Christina Rubb Cribbs argued.
“The jury also got an instruction in this case not to do driving experiments. It was that specific,” Cribbs said.
While there was some discussion concerning whether or not that juror had spoken of her experiment with other jurors during deliberation, Cribbs argued it didn’t matter. It takes a unanimous decision by the jury to convict, she said, therefore one tainted juror is enough to affect the outcome of a trial.
“One juror is enough, that’s our position,” Cribbs said. “In this case there may have been much more than that.”