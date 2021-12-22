The Georgia Supreme Court denied an interim appellate review of a Floyd County death penalty case from 1986, which tentatively sets the case for trial in May 2022.
Timothy Tyrone Foster, who is now 53, was sentenced to death in 1987 for the brutal beating death and rape of Queen Madge White. But the case was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016.
The high court cited Batson v. Kentucky in its ruling that the Floyd County DA at that time had struck Black jurors from the trial on the basis of their race.
After his conviction was overturned, Foster was brought to the Floyd County Jail in March 2017 from Georgia’s death row in Jackson. In 2018, the state expressed its intent to seek the death penalty and the process to try him for murder began again.
There will be some difficulties presenting the 35-year-old case for trial. Original case files have been lost, only copies remain, and many of the witnesses have died or are experiencing health issues.
Now that the high court has declined to review the case, it’s likely it will go before Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks next year. The court has tentatively scheduled the case for May 2.
The court has heard hundreds of motions in this iteration of the Foster case in a series of hearings since 2018. The hearing in September was the last one before the case was sent to the Georgia Supreme Court for review.
Among the questions sent for review were the defense seeking to bar the imposition of the death penalty and a claim that Foster is intellectually disabled.
Foster’s attorneys argued that, while he was 18 when the murder was committed, his intellectual disabilities meant he was not functioning as an adult at the time.
Floyd County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon argued during a hearing on that topic that a civil jury ruled 20 years ago that Foster did not suffer from a mental disability that would prohibit the state from imposing the death sentence.
Judge Sparks ruled the trial could go forward.
Other items discussed during pre-trial hearings included statements from White’s family members, which would be introduced in the sentencing phase of the case if Foster is again convicted.
Death penalty cases in Georgia have two phases, the trial phase and the sentencing phase. The sentencing phase is a mini-trial in and of itself and is when jurors will determine if the defendant is sentenced to death.
Foster’s attorneys have stated in court that he would enter a plea of guilty to the crime, if the death penalty were off the table. If that were to happen, he would immediately be eligible for parole.
Floyd County prosecutors have indicated that option isn’t on the table.