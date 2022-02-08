Former University of Georgia player Herschel Walker recounted his life story while speaking with the Greater Rome Board of Realtors Tuesday.
Walker's visit was a stop along the campaign trail in his bid to become the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.
The Heisman Trophy winner is running for the seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and has the support of former President Donald Trump.
Before he took the stage to speak, he took photos, signed memorabilia and greeted everyone in attendance.
Walker spent a majority of the meeting telling his life story, from being bullied as a child in school to eventually signing with the University of Georgia in the 1980s and his lengthy career as both a college football player and a National Football League player.
After 20 minutes of talking about his life's journey, he finally delved into politics and spoke about running against incumbent Sen. Warnock.
"I owe a debt to the people of America and I owe a debt to the people of Georgia. Because of everything I've done in the state of Georgia, people have gotten behind me," Walker said.
Speaking about about seeing a growing crime rate in Atlanta, Walker put the majority of the blame on drugs and a lack of border control, stating that the vast majority of drugs in Atlanta come from Mexico.
He went on to criticize critical race theory and President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.
Before Walker could go up against Warnock in November, he will have to beat several other candidates in the May primary.
Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, former state representative Josh Cark, business owner Kelvin King and former Navy SEAL officer Latham Saddler are also vying for the GOP nomination.
Most of Walker's campaign platform is using his glory days as a UGA football star to attract voters, but some critics have said that may not resonate with some of the younger voters.
Despite Walker's fame and popularity, Warnock still leads Senate candidate fundraising, closing out the fourth quarter of 2021 with close to $23 million. Walker's campaign reported nearly $9 million in funds at the end of January.