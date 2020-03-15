Dealing with serious emergencies is nothing new to the local network of professional first responders, but their disaster drills haven’t focused on long-term alerts.
COVID-19 is different.
“This is different than any of the pandemic planning that we’ve done in the past,” said Tim Herrington, director of the Rome Floyd Emergency Management Agency.
“All of the planning we’ve done in the past, there was a light at the end of the tunnel because we had antiviral drugs. But with this particular strain of coronavirus, we don’t have anything.”
The number of local patients is changing daily as some are released, others are transferred and new cases emerge.
Redmond Regional Medical Center was reporting a total of five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
Spokesperson Andrea Pitts said one was in stable condition and would be discharged to self-quarantine at home, following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Three patients have tested negative for COVID-19 at Redmond and there are 14 patients with pending test results.
Floyd Medical Center listed one patient hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday. Six others have tested negative and six were awaiting test results. FMC is reporting its information through the Floyd County EMA office and state public health department.
Cartersville Medical Center has had five patients who tested positive for COVID-19. There were 55 patients awaiting test results on Sunday. Nearly half — 28 — did not require hospitalization and were discharged home for self-quarantine.
Herrington said there are a number of new factors at play. While researchers try to come up with a vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there are concerns that this strain of the virus may go dormant.
“There’s also a chance this thing may mutate and come back as something else and be even more virulent than what we’re seeing now,” Herrington said. “We’re just keeping our eyes on it and looking at what they’re doing in China and Italy and adjust accordingly.”
They’re also documenting each case, tracking treatments and responses, in hopes that federal reimbursement is made available at some point.
“When you get something out of the ordinary that nobody is prepared for, it kind of throws your budget out of whack,” Herrington said. “Depending on how long this continues, it could have a great affect on a lot of the cities and counties.”
Reimbursements are possible now that both the state and federal governments have formally declared emergencies related to the spread of COVID-19.
Herrington said that one of the next measures his office would take involves an effort to obtain funding for additional personal protective equipment for first responders, local nursing home staffs and others who need them.
“Our staff is holding up well,” said Dr. Sheila Bennett, executive vice president at FMC and chief of patient services. “This is an amazing team of caregivers who understand the commitment involved and have risen to the challenge from the very beginning.”
Herrington is hoping to keep the local spread contained as much as possible.
“If you are sick, stay at home,” he emphasized.
He said his staff is doing a lot of its communication with local and state healthcare and government leaders by conference call or Skype, avoiding physical meetings.
“We’re just trying to do our part,”Herrington said.