CRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at three sites that included Neel’s Landing, Grizzard Park and Heritage Park on August 4. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that 34.5 cfu/100mL were present at Neel’s Landing, 12.1 cfu/100mL were present at Grizzard Park, and 456.9 cfu/100mL of E.coli were present at Heritage Park. This means that the amount of E.coli found at each site is considered safe for recreational use by the state of Georgia, with the exception of Heritage Park. The reading at Heritage Park shows a high risk of illness.
If you are interested in learning more, or if you would like to nominate a site for future testing, please contact Ashley Ray, outreach coordinator, at 706-232-2724 or aray@coosa.org.