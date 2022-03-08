Here's who has filed for office on the second day of qualifying Mar 8, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Qualifying for the local races is as follows: 9 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. now until Thursday and then 9 a.m. until noon Friday, March 11.Floyd County CommissionPost 1Rhonda Wallace - R, (I)Post 4Larry Maxey - R (I)Post 5Scotty Hancock - R (I)Floyd Board of EducationDistrict 1Chip Hood - R (I)District 4Tony Daniel - R (I)Floyd County Superior CourtWilliam "Billy" Sparks (I)Kay Ann Wetheringon (I)Floyd County Juvenile CourtSteven V. Bennett State SenateDistrict 52Chuck Hufstetler - R (I)Derek Keeney - RJeff Lewis - RDistrict 53Steven Henry - RColton Moore - RState HouseDistrict 12Eddie Lumsden - R (I)District 13NoneDistrict 14Mitchell Scoggins - R (I)U.S. HouseDistrict 14:Marjorie Taylor Greene - R (I)Charles Lutin - RJennifer Strahan - RJames Haygood - REric Cunningham - RDistrict 11:Barry Loudermilk - R (I)Antonio Daza - D Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives Herschel Walker pulls out of weekend rally in Rome, Perdue says he'll still attend Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington? Claytor steps down, Fisher to take helm Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists