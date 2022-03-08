Voting

Qualifying for the local races is as follows: 9 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. now until Thursday and then 9 a.m. until noon Friday, March 11.

Floyd County Commission

Post 1

Rhonda Wallace - R, (I)

Post 4

Larry Maxey - R (I)

Post 5

Scotty Hancock - R (I)

Floyd Board of Education

District 1

Chip Hood - R (I)

District 4

Tony Daniel - R (I)

Floyd County Superior Court

William "Billy" Sparks (I)

Kay Ann Wetheringon (I)

Floyd County Juvenile Court

Steven V. Bennett 

State Senate

District 52

Chuck Hufstetler - R (I)

Derek Keeney - R

Jeff Lewis - R

District 53

Steven Henry - R

Colton Moore - R

State House

District 12

Eddie Lumsden - R (I)

District 13

None

District 14

Mitchell Scoggins - R (I)

U.S. House

District 14:

Marjorie Taylor Greene - R (I)

Charles Lutin - R

Jennifer Strahan - R

James Haygood - R

Eric Cunningham - R

District 11:

Barry Loudermilk - R (I)

Antonio Daza - D

