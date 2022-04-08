Winter hasn't completely released its grip on the area, but the Chieftains Museum Annual Herb and Plant Sale has all of the greenery you need at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds to get ready for spring.
The plant sale is the museum's main fundraiser and has been a Rome tradition for over 30 years. Director Heather Shores said it used to be held outside the museum, but has since grown and moved to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, where they use a heated building.
"We're very grateful for the Coosa Valley Fair Association and the Exchange Club that operate the fairgrounds for letting us use the fairgrounds," Shores said.
Shores and Board Chairperson Virginia Hunter are especially excited for this year's plant sale since it's the first in-person sale they've had in the past two years. In 2020, they switched to a virtual format where people pre-ordered the plants online then picked them up in-person.
Now, they're back to their roots, with rows and rows of flowers, herbs, vegetables and heirloom varieties set up for people to browse on Saturday and Sunday.
This year the Chieftains Museum Board members ordered most of the plants from Bluebird Nursery in Rockmart, as well as several other local nurseries, including Bama Green in Centre, Alabama.
In addition to the plant sales, they are also offering to pot plants for a small fee for anyone interested. Carol Rutledge, owner of Bloom, will be overseeing the potting, as well Susan Hortman and Nan Henson.
"You can bring your own or buy a pot and we'll plant them for a small fee," Hunter said.
The herbs are organized alphabetically, while many of the other plants are organized by the amount of shade and sunlight they need.
Hunter said some of their most popular plants are basil, tomatoes, ferns, hydrangeas and lavender.
"The annuals are also really popular since this is the time of year people are planting a lot of annuals," Hunter said.
In addition to the plant sale, they also have a raffle for three different planters. To enter, you write your name and phone number on the back of the $5 ticket and put it in whichever box you want. The volunteers will call the winner on Sunday after the sale is over.
The plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.