Described as a pillar of positivity to Rome, the community prepares to mourn one of the first Black women on the Rome Police Department, Pam Richey
She started working with the department in 1984. Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney said she began working with Richey nine months after Richey's hire date.
While working with Richey for 34 years, McKinney said Richey never changed her positive attitude. Despite being in a field where officers see devastating situations, Richey never let her spirit falter, she added.
"She had that (positive) effect on everybody," McKinney said. "With everybody at the department and everybody in the community. She had the same kind of effect. She didn't change. She was always the same."
While at the department, Richey worked on the Rome SWAT team, the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force as well as in field operations.
"When you have an uplifting, joyful personality, that puts a different spin on the dim light that may be projected from the calls that you answer," Chief McKinney said. "Her infectious smile, laughter, joking was always a light for anyone she was in contact with."
Richey then went to the Rome Transitional Academy, a school for at-risk middle and high schoolers as a school resource officer in 2006.
"She was the perfect person to be at that role," said former RTA principal and current curriculum director Jennifer Perkins. "It was a blessing to work with her."
With Richey's desk being at the front of the school, Perkins said she set the tone every day by being the first face students and staff saw when they entered the building. She made sure everyone was safe and she had a very strong presence.
Perkins said Richey's smile infected everyone with positivity.
She talked to students about how their choices both in and outside of school would affect their lives, Perkins said, and she used her experience in the police force to steer them to the correct path.
She built relationships with Rome Middle and Rome High students as she went to football games to support the students, and when she became a resource officer at Rome High, those relationships only strengthened.
"We had a very close knit group of staff," Perkins said. "We were friends outside of work, but we were really more like family."
She reflected on the times when they went on vacation together and how Richey's hilarious jokes and playfulness made the trips even more enjoyable.
"She taught me how to live, laugh and love, and I will do that each day to honor her," Perkins said.
Richey's memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at West Rome Baptist Church on Shorter Avenue.