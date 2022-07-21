Three months ago, barely into the 2022 season of the Rome Braves, David Cross resigned as the team’s general manager. The move was a surprise given Cross’ 20 years with the organization’s Danville, Virginia, team before being promoted to Rome.
On Wednesday, the day after the Major League All-Star game, a “help wanted” ad for the position made its way to Linked In — and quickly drew four applications.
What’s different about this application is that it comes under the Rome Braves’ new ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings, a subsidiary of Endeavor, a sports/entertainment company. Diamond Baseball Holdings bought Rome and some other teams in 2021 and Cross bridged dual ownership to start this season.
Here’s the gist of the ad:
The company seeks “a general manager for one of of their MLB-affiliated teams. The GM is responsible for management of all sales revenue lines for the team. The GM is accountable for developing new revenue streams while ensuring the renewal and maintenance of current revenue streams remain consistent on a yearly basis. The GM will manage all operations of the team; providing continual direction and oversight for all business and administrative affairs as it functions in the community. Most importantly, the GM is the leader of the team and staff, and is expected to create an environment of excellence for his or her internal staff and the team’s patrons/customers.”
Additional duties include a strong “networking relationship in the community;” evolving ballpark operations; fostering revenue streams such as ticket sales, merchandise and events; coordinating food and beverage vendors; supervision of game-day staff; media relations; and being “responsible for providing both a unique and exciting experience to patrons of the ballpark.”
Required qualifications include experience with a minor or major league sports team, a bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience; five to seven years minimum experience as a strong assistant general manager or general manager with a proven track record of both management and sales success; and “strong sales instincts,” among others.
The new general manager will find some perks already built in.
Opened in 2003, the newly rechristened AdventHealth Stadium has been updated and upgraded in recent years. A four-year sponsorship deal with the parent company of the Redmond and Gordon County hospitals was completed just before Cross left.
Also, as much as $4 million in updates have been completed, thanks to a mix of extra-penny sales tax revenue earmarked for the stadium as well as a healthy contribution from the Braves organization.
A former open-air terrace has been enclosed to create a year-round events venue; new lighting and safety netting has been completed; the scoreboards are a mix of new and gently used; and the team continues to draw a moderate crowd — almost 153,000 in 2019 and then a covid-controlled 78,538 tickets sold in 2021.
On the field, the team recently saw several members promoted to double A Mississippi and yet continues to build on its first-place lead in the second half season of South Atlantic League competition. Rome needs to finish on top on Sept. 11 to make the playoffs.
The successful candidate will be the team’s fourth business executive since the inaugural season in 2003. Mike Dunn spent more than a decade with the team before being named to help create the Atlanta Braves’ spring training home near North Port, Florida.
Jim Bishop, a longtime assistant with the Mississippi Braves, took Dunn’s place but left after just a few seasons. Cross was promoted and immediately faced the covid-canceled 2020 season and shortened 2021 campaign. Kanekoa Texeira is in his second year as field manager of the Rome Braves.