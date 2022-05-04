Helicopters to being using Floyd Medical Center helipad Thursday

Helicopters will begin using Floyd Medical Center's helipad, located beside Second Avenue, on Thursday morning as personnel begin emergency care training exercises.
Helipad safety education will take place day and night throughout the entire month of May. That training includes classroom education and on-site exercises to familiarize staff, as well a members of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department, with the process of receiving and transferring patients using an air ambulance.
The time spent taking off and landing will also help helicopter pilots become familiar with the area surrounding the helipad, so they are prepared when it becomes fully operational, which could be as early as June.
“The helipad will allow us to provide quicker and more direct access to our ECC,” said Dr. Ken Jones, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Atrium Health Floyd. “It is certainly important when it comes to providing trauma care to critically ill patients.”
Training will include helicopters from various air ambulance companies, hospitals and organizations, including Life Force Air Medical Service, Air Methods, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Georgia State Patrol and the Air National Guard.
The raised helipad will have direct elevator access to ECC trauma bays and will allow ambulance and other first-responder vehicles to pass and park beneath to access the ECC.