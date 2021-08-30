It's going to be a wet couple of days as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through Alabama and Northwest Georgia.
Much of Northwest Georgia is likely to get around 2-3" of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday and the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the area.
Heavier storms associated with Ida may drop up to 5" of rain on isolated areas.
"As the remnants of Ida moves through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday that may lead to additional flash flooding concerns," a NWS report stated.
That additional rain alongside potentially 20-30 mph winds could lead to downed trees and powerlines. There is also the possibility of brief spin up tornadoes with the greatest threat beginning on Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.
Gas prices likely high for Labor Day weekend
The impact of Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, will likely disrupt gas production on one of America's busiest travel times, Labor Day weekend.
"While the national average price of gasoline declined yet again over the last week, Hurricane Ida has been causing countless disruptions to critical infrastructure, including oil production, refineries and pipelines. We're likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "The biggest question for refineries will be the flooding, which could alter the rise in gas prices, but the odds of a massive surge in gas prices nationwide are extremely low."
According to GasBuddy.com, prices will be 90 cents higher per gallon than they were for Labor Day last year -- when prices were artificially low because of the pandemic's impact on travel.
Last year, GasBuddy said, Labor Day weekend gas prices were at their lowest since 2004 when pandemic lockdowns were still in place.
“Prices have been steadily increasing since the beginning of summer 2021, as confidence to travel surged, demand for gasoline soared and Americans hit the road for summer vacations. However, due to the Delta variant sweeping the nation, the return to school and many companies delaying their return to offices, gas prices in recent weeks have begun to drift lower.
But not all the news is dire at the pump, there's light at the end of the tunnel.
“While COVID continues to have a leading role in gasoline demand and companies plan their return to office, prices may be less predictable than normal," De Haan said. "However, seasonality will persist, and that means less gasoline demand as we progress through fall and into winter, and cost savings from the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in mid-September. We should see more relief at the pump coming the deeper into fall we go.”