With more rain to come, Floyd County has already received over three inches of rain since Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida push through Northwest Georgia.
The National Weather Service is predicting the rain will continue through Wednesday and we will likely get a couple more inches of precipitation before it's done.
Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington reported some spotty power outages this morning in Floyd County caused by fallen trees.
Northwest Georgia is under a flash flood watch and there's a slight risk of brief spin up tornadoes through early Wednesday as storms continue to pass through.
"A threat for isolated tornadoes will continue through today into this evening across both north and central Georgia as outer bands move through. Some strong wind gusts with stronger storms are possible as well," a hazardous weather warning posted by the NWS read.
In response to communities hit hard by the hurricane, the Rome-based Salvation Army crew left this morning to assist eight other crews and provide aid.
Capt. Tim Blevins and two of Rome’s trained disaster volunteers, Michelle Dyer and Frank Bibb, left early Tuesday morning to travel to New Orleans to serve people affected by Hurricane Ida. They will join eight other canteens and teams from the Georgia division in serving this devastated area.