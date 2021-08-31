With more rain to come, Floyd County has already received nearly two inches of rain since yesterday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida push through Northwest Georgia.
The National Weather Service is predicting the rain will continue through Wednesday and we will likely get three or more inches of rain before it's done.
Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington reported some spotty power outages this morning in Floyd County.
As of 7 a.m. he said" there is a tree on power lines on Walker Mountain Road a transformer blew on Hwy 140," Herrington said. "We are seeing some standing water on roadways.”
Northwest Georgia is under a flash flood watch and there's a slight risk of brief spin up tornadoes through early Wednesday as storms continue to pass through.
"A threat for isolated tornadoes will continue through today into this evening across both north and central Georgia as outer bands move through. Some strong wind gusts with stronger storms are possible as well," a hazardous weather warning posted by the NWS read.
In response to communities hit hard by the hurricane, the Rome-based Salvation Army crew left this morning to assist eight other crews and provide aid.