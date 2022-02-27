A large crowd of families, friends and their dogs came out to Ridge Ferry Park Saturday morning to show their support at the Heart of the Community Annual Heart Walk.
"Despite all the change we've had in our health community over the last year, this being a priority has continued," Heart Walk Chair Chris Jackson said. "We have two new hospital organizations, and yet people are recognizing our unsung heroes and also, promoting heart health."
This year's walk is also the first Heart of the Community event since AdventHealth bought Redmond Regional Medical Center back in October, becoming AdventHealth Redmond.
"It's really neat that the mission of AdventHealth really aligns well with the Redmond mission at its core. So merging the groups together have been a natural fit," Redmond spokesperson Andrea Pitts said.
Java Joy was on site serving up coffee and smiles and other community groups were in attendance, such as the Coosa River Basin Initiative and TRED.
Hundreds of people came out in support of the Heart of the Community recipients, an honor bestowed on a select gew each year who have made an impact in the community. Recipients get a medal, a trophy and a sum of money to donate to a charity or nonprofit of their choice.
This year's recipients are Rev. Norris Allen, Tina Brinson, Villa Sulbacher Hizer, Hardy Realty, Scott Thompson, Lauren Sklar and David Thornton.
"It is such an honor. I've been on this board for 15 years, off and on, so to be on this side is humbling and just sweet to be recognized," Sklar said. "I'm going to divide my community donation by two: I'm going to donate to the Community Kitchen and the Bagwell Food Pantry. Those are two places near and dear to my heart."
The annual gala has been postponed due to the recent surge in Omicron numbers over the last couple months, but Pitts said they're planning on hosting one this summer.