Hearings are set to start Monday in the retrial of Timothy Tyrone Foster and are expected to last into the week.
Foster was sentenced to death in 1987 for the murder and molestation of 79-year-old retired school teacher Queen Madge White during a burglary at her home at Highland Circle.
However, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2016, saying the district attorney at that time had systematically excluded black jurors.
"On the morning of August 28, 1986, police found Queen Madge White dead on the floor of her home in Rome, Georgia," the order noted. "White, a 79-year-old widow, had been beaten, sexually assaulted, and strangled to death. Her home had been burglarized. Timothy Foster subsequently confessed to killing White, and White’s possessions were recovered from Foster’s home and from Foster’s two sisters."
But, in Foster v. Chatman, the High Court ruled that the district attorney at the time of trial, Steve Lanier, discriminated on the basis of race when he used preemptory strikes to eliminate all four of the Black potential jurors.
Following a lengthy legal battle for access, documents from the DA's office showed notes referring to race in several areas. The names of the Black prospective jurors also were highlighted in bright green, with a key indicating it stood for Black.
Lanier and ADA Douglas Pullen both submitted affidavits to the Georgia Supreme Court saying they did not make the highlighted marks or instruct anyone else in the office to do so. The Georgia court dismissed Foster's claim -- but the U.S. Supreme Court said the alternate reasons given for eliminating the Black jurors also applied to some white jurors who were accepted.
"Many of the State’s secondary justifications similarly come undone when subjected to scrutiny," stated the order reversing the Georgia court's ruling and sending the case back for relitigation.
Pretrial hearings had been scheduled for October 2020, but were postponed because Floyd County’s case management system was being changed and the list of possible jurors wasn't available.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks ordered the continuance at the request of Foster's attorneys, noting that the state did not object.
One of the primary motions to be heard by the court is a challenge to the jury pool.
Foster, who is now 52, was 18 at the time of the murder.
After his conviction was overturned, he was brought to the Floyd County Jail in March 2017 from Georgia’s death row in Jackson. In 2018, the state expressed its intent to seek the death penalty and the process to try him for murder began again.
There will be some difficulties presenting the case for trial. Original case files have been lost, only copies remain. Many, if not most, witnesses have died or face health issues.
Once the local hearings are finalized, the case goes up to the Georgia high court for review before it goes to trial.