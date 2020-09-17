Scheduled hearings to push forward a now 34-year-old death penalty case have been postponed until the beginning of 2021.
The reason for the delay is about as mundane as it gets. Floyd County's case management system is being moved over to to a new one, and the list of possible jurors who could serve in the case isn't available.
Davlon Ezell, director of the Floyd County Superior Court Receiver and Jury Management, said the court system is in the process of changing over to ICON case management software. Her staff is in the process receiving training on the new software.
Foster's attorneys requested to postpone the hearings, which were originally scheduled to begin on Oct. 5.
"The state voiced to objection to continuing these hearings and the court is aware of delays in providing the master jury list and the other information requested by the defendant due to the clerk's ongoing transition to the ICON case management and jury management system," and order penned by Floyd County Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks read.
One of the primary motions to be heard by the court is a challenge to that jury pool.
Timothy Tyrone Foster, who is now 52, was originally sentenced to death for 1986 brutal murder and molestation of retired school teacher Queen Madge White during a burglary at her home at Highland Circle. He was 18 at the time of the incident.
Foster's case has been appealed a number of times on the state level but in 2016 the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Foster’s conviction in 2016. The high court ruled there was enough evidence to show the district attorney at that time had systematically excluded Black jurors.
Just prior to the case being tried in 1987, the high court ruled in Batson v. Kentucky that prosecutors could not strike potential jurors on the basis of race, ethnicity or sex.
After the decision, Foster was brought to the Floyd County Jail since March 2017 from Georgia’s death row in Jackson. In 2018 the state expressed its intent to seek the death penalty and the process to try him for murder began again.
There will be some difficulties presenting the case for trial. Original case files have been lost, only copies remain. Many if not most witnesses have died or face health issues.
In December 2019, Judge Sparks set a tentative date for Foster’s retrial at January 2021. However, a six month-long hiatus in jury trials under a Georgia Supreme Court COVID-19 emergency order will likely push the trial date back into later in the year.
The hearings are scheduled to begin on January 25, 2021 and continue until finalized. Once local hearings are finalized, the case goes up to the Georgia high court for review before it goes to trial.