A hearing date has been set in a longshot challenge to the candidacy of 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The complaint, filed by the nonprofit Free Speech for People, contends that Greene should be constitutionally disqualified from holding public office. The accusation alleges she helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with, the group contends, should constitutionally bar her from office.
Greene has not been charged with any crime relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, incident.
The hearing is scheduled for held on April 13 at 9:30 a.m. at the Office of of State Administrative Hearings in Atlanta.
"We also filed a notice to produce which outlines a number of documents that Marjorie Taylor Greene is obligated to produce," Free Speech for People representative Edward Erikson said. "This is particularly notable because the House Select Committee has refrained from subpoenaing House members, so this is the first time, to our knowledge Greene, has been asked to produce documents related to the J6 insurrection."
Administrative Law Judge Charles R. Beaudrot has given Greene a deadline, set for Monday, to file a response to the motion.
In an earlier statement, Greene said she had no role in the Capitol riot and was among lawmakers evacuated from the House that day. In the past year she has used her position to advocate for those who are being held in jail for their alleged role on Jan. 6, 2021.