A hearing has been pushed back for a woman accused of stealing over $65,000 from the Rome branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
According to a criminal information filed in the case, Janet Pilcher, the former secretary treasurer for the organization, is accused of taking $65,033.46 between Oct. 8, 2014 and March 26, 2018 from the labor organization.
The case was investigated by the Office of Labor-Management Standards of the U.S. Department of Labor Atlanta-Nashville district office.
Pilcher's attorney Nicole Kaplan waived arraignment as well as a formal indictment on Feb. 28 and pleaded not guilty to the charge. She was released on her own recognizance.
A change of plea hearing for Pilcher has been rescheduled for May 12 in the Richard B. Russell building in Atlanta.