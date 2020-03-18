With the limited number of tests available for COVID-19, determining who to test is key.
"We are focusing on our highest-risk individuals, particularly the elderly and nursing home residents, as well as those who, if they had the virus, would dramatically impact many individuals in the entire community. These include healthcare workers, first responders, and teachers," said Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
The first part of testing is the collection of swabs for those most at risk, the second is sending those specimens off to the Georgia Public Health Lab or a private lab.
"We wish we had more overall specimen collection and testing capability, and that’s coming, but right now, specimen collection for testing is only for people meeting specific criteria who have been evaluated by their physician and received an ID number," Voccio said.
In the region, and in Rome, the agency has set up temporary collection sites for those fitting those criteria.
He stressed that they are not collecting specimens to test for the virus from the general community at this time. People will be referred to the DPH from their healthcare provider.
The number of people who test positive is increasing not only because of additional infections but also because there are more tests available.
The total confirmed positives for COVID-19 over the state -- mostly concentrated in Fulton, Cobb, Bartow and DeKalb counties -- was at 197 Wednesday.
Floyd County has six cases confirmed by the state, however since it's a regional healthcare hub, people from neighboring counties often will come here for treatment.
Numbers of confirmed cases on the Georgia DPH website reflect the county in which a person is a resident, not necessarily where they're receiving treatment.
Locally, there were five people receiving treatment as of 1 p.m. Wednesday who have tested positive for COVID-19. There were 34 people who had been tested but were awaiting confirmation from the CDC for verification of a positive or negative result.
One person who was being treated had transferred to another medical facility.
New cases are continuing to emerge. The U.S. District Court in Rome was closed Wednesday until further notice after a security officer was hospitalized after feeling ill.
The officer was on duty in the federal courthouse on the week preceding his hospitalization, the order stated, and during that period was feeling ill. The order stated that, since it will be several days before COVID-19 can be confirmed as the illness, the building will be closed until further notice.
Two people in Southwest Georgia died after contracting the novel coronavirus and receiving treatment at Phoebe Putney Memorial in Albany, hospital officials confirmed Wednesday.
The deaths brought the total number of known fatalities traced to COVID-19 to three in Georgia. A 67-year-old man with underlying health conditions died last week at WellStar’s Kennestone hospital in Marietta.
In a news release, Phoebe Putney officials said 23 people had tested positive for the respiratory virus as of noon Wednesday while more than 400 others were awaiting the results of their tests.
The hospital’s chief medical officer, Steven Kitchen, said to expect more positive cases and deaths as the virus spreads within Georgia communities.
“Unfortunately, more deaths are likely to occur, and we will certainly see more positive cases as we receive more test results,” Kitchen said. “We strongly urge everyone to heed warnings and practice proper social distancing. We need to do all we can now to try to slow the spread of the virus.”