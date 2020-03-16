There is now a clear indication that the spread of COVID-19 is a communitywide issue in this area, according to the director of the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District.
“Everyone should operate under the assumption that there is transmission in your community already,” Dr. Gary Voccio said. “Many people are going to get sick, but based on what we know about this virus, most people will not develop serious illness."
The number of local patients stayed the same as Sunday's numbers, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington. Six people are in local hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, with nearly 30 patients awaiting test results.
Both Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Hospital are limiting visitors to the hospital with a few exceptions.
“Our job now, everyone’s job, is to bear what we’re feeling and act to help protect ourselves and our communities," Voccio said. "There’s going to be disruption to daily life, but we want people to feel empowered by this. The decisions you make will ultimately affect the trajectory of this outbreak.”
With testing limited, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has encouraged people to keep their distance from each other and avoid large gatherings.
The idea is to slow the spread of the virus, also known as "flattening the curve." Keeping people apart can head off a dramatic spike in the number of infections in a short time. That drastic increase in the curve, such as in a graph, overwhelms the medical community and patients are less likely to get the care they need.
Slowing down the spread
Supporting CDC suggestions, such as postponing or cancelling events with 50 or more people, Voccio said, may slow the infection rate down.
Those who are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 -- fever, shortness of breath and cough -- should contact their healthcare provider immediately for instructions.
“Please do not go to your healthcare provider without calling ahead,” Voccio urges. “Otherwise, if you’re sick, stay at home.”
There has been some positive news coming out of testing reports recently. Several people have tested negative and one hospitalized person who had tested positive but in stable condition was sent home to self-quarantine on Sunday.
Friends of a Cave Spring Elementary employee who along with his wife tested positive for COVID-19 are saying she's responding to treatment at an Atlanta-area hospital.
The Cave Spring Elementary employee who tested positive for COVID-19 posted to his Facebook page that he and his wife remain hospitalized. He said his wife is in critical, but stable, condition and requires a ventilator to breathe.
The Rome News-Tribune is not identifying patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.
City and county suspend public access to many facilities
Many city and county offices are restricting public access to nonessential governmental buildings.
Cave Spring City Hall closed its doors Monday until further notice. Councilman Tom Lindsey said there's an outside drop box for water bills. City employees are at work and can be reached at 706-777-3382.
Floyd County restricted access to many offices until March 29. The administrative, extension services and engineering offices as well as the Water Department and Public Animal Welfare Service are closed Tuesday. Parks and Recreation facilities are closed until further notice.
Rome's emergency, water and transit services will continue functioning but the city is closing public access to all non-emergency facilities through at least March 29.
"All essential city operations and staff including police, fire, water and sewer, sanitation as well as key infrastructure will continue functioning. Emergency services will continue," a statement released Monday read. "Transit will operate all regular services at this time. However, officials ask riders to please practice CDC-recommended hygiene and germ-spread prevention techniques and social distancing."
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office is canceling several events, including the training building dedication and a public meeting concerning the county's partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The jail is also limiting fingerprint services for criminal justice and fire programs until further notice.
The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority is also closing access to its offices through March 31.
All of the departments can be reached by phone, and water billing can accept payments by phone or online. There is also the myRome app to connect directly with city staff, a statement read. The app is available on iTunes and Google Play.
For non-emergency questions, the public can reach the appropriate department at the phone numbers listed below:
City Manager’s Office: 706-236-4400
City Clerk’s Office: 706-236-4460 (Business License and facility rental)
Municipal Court: 706-236-5150 or 706-236-4462
Finance Department: 706-236-4420
Technology Services: 706-236-4445 or 706-236-4446
Purchasing: 706-236-4410
Water Billing: 706-236-4440 or 706-236-4441
HR/Risk Management: 706-236-4450 or 706-236-4452
Building Inspection: 706-236-4480 or 706-236-4481
Fire Department: 706-236-4500
Police Department: 706-238-5101 or 706-238-5111
Police Records: 706-238-5155 or 706-238-5154
Public Works: 706-236-4585 or 706-236-4466
Street Department: 706-378-3859
Engineering: 706-378-3846
Cemetery: 706-236-4534
Landfill: 706-291-4512
Solid Waste: 706-236-4580
Transit: 706-236-4523 or 706-236-5036 or 706-236-5038
Water/Sewer Operations: 706-236-4560, Emergency After-Hours 706-236-4527
Filter Plant: 706-236-4527
Water Reclamation Facility: 706-236-4526
Downtown Development/Parking:706-236-4477
Planning/Zoning: 706-236-5022
The city will continue posting updates on the City Facebook page www.facebook.com/CityofRomeGA and the City website, https://www.romefloyd.com/coronavirus-updates.