The Floyd County Health Department began administering the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines Friday and shots are available for children between 5 and 11-years-old.
To schedule an appointment, call 706-295-6123.
"All Georgians five and older are now eligible for a free COVID-19 vaccine," GDPH Public Information Officer Logan Boss said. "Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for ages five through 17, however the health department also offers Moderna and J&J vaccines for those over 17."
A date of birth must be provided for proof of eligibility and a parent or guardian must accompany the child receiving the vaccine.
The CVS Pharmacy located at 911 Shorter Avenue SW will have vaccines available on Sunday. This location is the only CVS Pharmacy in Floyd County currently provided with the child dosage of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine/kids or by calling 706-234-5331.
Atrium Health Floyd will begin administering vaccines on Monday, Nov. 8, according to Public Relations Manager Dan Bevels. Vaccinations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 706-509-5000.
Harbin Clinic also has vaccine appointments available at its pediatrics offices.
On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group. In a statement, the CDC said the vaccination is 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is authorized for children as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults.
The approval of the low-dose vaccine means that all but 6% of Floyd County’s population will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to census records. Approximately 14% of Floyd County’s population is under the age of 11.
“Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary,” GDPH Spokesperson Nancy Nydam stated. “The most common side effect was a sore arm.”