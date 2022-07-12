A trend on YouTube and other social media platforms has put local governments on guard about people filming in public spaces to challenge government employees’ knowledge of First Amendment rights.
They call themselves “First Amendment auditors” and they’ve been around longer than you might think. While they sometimes put themselves in uncomfortable situations, County Attorney Virginia Harman said they’re exercising their constitutional rights.
“As long as they remain civil, they’re just exercising the rights that they have,” Harman told the Floyd County Commission on Tuesday. “If you watch enough of the videos, over time, the people who have been doing this have become less belligerent.”
Some of the earliest videos feature people in masks or bizarre makeup going to a government facility, such as the water department or law enforcement center, and interacting with the employees.
“Those folks are taken aback by that kind of presentation and if they’re not ready for it, and they haven’t had a heads up or training, they can and have reacted in ways that are not appropriate,” Harman said.
Harman has been working with county employees and training them on how to respond to these situations. The attorney said these kinds of interactions gear up as election season approaches.
Back in June, one of these “auditors” — who traveled to Rome from Long Island, New York — came to the Law Enforcement Center parking garage and interacted with three Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.
During the interaction, one of the agents asked for identification and claimed that, under Georgia law, the man had to show if his ID has a signature on the back, which is untrue.
“It is important (to know) that one of the GBI agents does misrepresent the law,” Harman said. “That only applies if you’re in use of a motor vehicle, not if you’re walking in a public area.”
That video has amassed over 400,000 views on YouTube and over 6,400 comments.
Through the training, Harman is emphasizing that people have rights in public spaces and what those rights are.
“I want to make our folks aware... the way to react to people doing this is let them do what they’re entitled to do,” Harman said. “The more boring you are, the better.”
Other areas in Georgia have also begun training their employees and it shows in some of the audit videos on YouTube.
“Someone went to Waynesboro and made a 45 minute video of what essentially is nothing,” Harman said. “It has very few views and is probably mostly viewed by people like me for training.”
The attorney added that there are some public buildings that have more restrictions on video and photography, such as the courthouse.
She also mentioned that a new wave consists of “Second Amendment audits,” where people exercise their right to carry a firearm and test reactions.
After Gov. Brian Kemp signed the constitutional carry law, Harman said, these interactions have become more complicated. Local law enforcement is doing their own training in regards to these audits.
“The basic message is, so many people don’t know that these folks are out doing it that the key is — these people show up in numbers and I give them guidelines on how to react,” Harman said. “So many people think you can’t video them in public. Well, they can.”