A giant in local and area broadcasting has died.
Mike McDougal died on Friday. He was 90 years old. He was an owner of WRGA and Q-102 for many years.
Longtime radio man himself, Doug Walker, said McDougald was a mentor to him.
"Mike hired me in May of 1984 and was not just a boss, but mentor, before he sold the radio stations," Walker said. "Being accurate and fair was critically important to Mike.”
Walker said one of the things he respected most about McDougald was his understanding of the FCC's licensure requirement of radio stations to “serve the public interest."
"No one ever did it any better than Mike," Walker said. "He loved this community and along with his wife, Leeta, their fingerprints are spread all across events in Rome and Floyd County, from the annual John Wisdom Wagon Train to the Heart of the Community Awards."
McDougald grew up in Statesboro, graduated from Emory University and served in the military during the Korean War before launching a career in radio.
He moved from Gadsden, Alabama, to Rome in 1977 after purchasing WRGA and WQTU.
Heritage Holidays, the annual Salvation Army Can-a-Thon, bed races for Project CURE and the Redmond Regional Heart of the Community program are among the projects McDougald and the radio station partnered with through the years.
According to Walker, McDougald's alter ego, Grady Frisby, was a regular during morning drive time. "Frisby" would poke light-hearted jabs at public servants and was honored with the Marconi Award from the National Association of Broadcasters. His legacy of service resulted in his being named Broadcaster of the Year in two states, Alabama and Georgia.
Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed McDougald to the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission. He served as chairman of that agency for 10 years and was a key player in the transformation from analog to digital technology across the broadcast spectrum.
In addition to WRGA and Q102, McDougald was involved in the ownership of WCHK Canton as well as stations in other states.
He received many awards and accolades throughout his career including Radio Personality of the Year and a Crystal Award. In 2008 he was inducted as a Grady fellow by the UGA Grady College of Journalism Communications. He is a past president of the GAB and past board member of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. He served two terms as vice chairman of the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission and was chairman of the Foundation for Public Broadcasting of Georgia, Inc.
Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick has known McDougald for several decades. Like Walker, Quick spoke highly of McDougald's commitment to public service.
"He was a walking history book," Quick said. "He had such eloquent mannerisms to be able to tell a story and knew so much of the history of this area. Working with him was truly an education.
"A great deal of what I do now is what I learned form Mike McDougald," he continued. "Mike took public service to the highest level possible. He believed in this community and supported this community in so many ways, contributing greatly to Rome and Floyd County."
And if all the state and regional accolades doesn't give one an idea of McDougald's work ethic and character, it's also important to note that he was chosen as the grand marshal of the 2020 Rome Christmas Parade -- an honor many locals know is reserved for some of the best our community has to offer.
“I’m getting too old for things like this, but I appreciate being honored,” McDougald said at the time.
Quick said he'll remember how McDougald was called upon many times to speak publicly and he admired both his speaking and writing abilities.
"And he's the one who introduced me to Rotary," Quick said. "He was a model of how you must always strive to make your community stronger. I will always remember how Mike McDougald believed in this community."