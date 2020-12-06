Good food, cute crafts and Christmas fun was in great supply around Lindale Saturday as hundreds came out to the Christmas in Lindale festival and parade.
Booths lining Park Avenue featured wood crafts, homemade jewelry and festive T-shirts for people to browse and buy.
There was also plenty to eat, including hotdogs, burgers, BBQ from Sharpe's Southern Smokeshack of Cartersville, homemade pies, cotton candy and fried oreos.
Kailey Treglown at the UpDog Candle booth said it was great getting out and having some festive fun in the community. Treglown runs the marketing for the small candle company, which is owned by her brother Hunter Treglown and his wife Lainey Treglown.
Starting at 3 p.m., the Pepperell High School marching band and JROTC led the parade down Dragon Drive and South First Street in a grand opener.
Parade goers got the chance to see vintage cars from the Old School Cruisers Car Club, the Grinch throwing out candy from the Restoration Lindale float, Boy Scout Pack 81 and, finally, Santa Claus in a vintage fire engine.
Frankie Starling, a 6-year-old from Pepperell Primary School, said his favorite part was getting candy from the floats and seeing Santa. He hopes to get a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.
His grandmother Rita Starling said the parade was "a breath of fresh air" and the greatest they've seen in a long time.
"It's good to get out and do something normal for once," she said.
The festival ended with the annual lighting of the Christmas Star between the smokestacks of the old Lindale Mill.