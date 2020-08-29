This year’s Haunted on Broad tour will feature new stories and places, as well as some unexpected guests along the way.
The night time tours in October will feature members of the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild going over some of the most infamous and “bone-chilling” stories from Rome’s history. Starting in the Rome Area History Center, the tours will travel to eight stops around the 300 and 400 blocks of Broad Street.
Last year was the first year the history center put on the event since 2013 and it was awarded “Best Event” in 2019 by Northwest Georgia’s Historic High Country Travel Association.
Archivist and director Selena Tilly said the theme of this year’s program is theater and the macabre, which will include both movie theater and live performance theater. Some of the locations will feature volunteers dressed up as some of the characters in the tales, bringing the stories to life.
The exact places and stories are still a mystery to the public as Tilly wants to build the suspense and surprise the participants when they come out.
The groups will have no more than 10 people and masks will be required. There will also be at least 6 feet between the storytellers and the participants.
Last year’s event was made up of mostly volunteers, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a lot of history center staff helping out with the tours.
One of the parts Tilly is most excited about is Southern Paranormal Investigators telling their own stories during the tour and talking about what they do in Downtown Rome. Participants can also win a chance to join SPI on a future investigation.
Tickets are $10 each and all of the proceeds will go towards the history center for upcoming events and programs. The event will take place during the first and second weekends of October and have five different time slots a night. The tour is not recommended for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Rome Area History Center website or by calling 706-235-8051.