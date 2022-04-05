Staff at Harvest Moon Café are raising funds that will help provide food for Ukrainian refugees.

They're raising funds for World Central Kitchen which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises around the world. 

The organization was founded by chef Jose Andres who was born in Spain but moved to the U.S. at 21. Over the course of his career as a chef and restauranteur he saw the role of cooks and the power of food to change the world. He started WCK and provides food across the globe for those in crisis.

Harvest Moon Café will be selling "Peace for Ukraine" t-shirts with all proceeds going to WCK and they encourage locals to purchase a shirt or donate directly to World Central Kitchen.

The shirts $20 and are available at Harvest Moon Café, at Do Good Boutique on Broad Street or online at www.myhmcshop.com

To make a direct donation, visit online at www.wck.org

