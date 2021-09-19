The annual Friends of the Library used book sale is set for Oct. 3-9 at the Rome-Floyd County headquarters branch, 205 Riverside Parkway in Rome.
“There will be no paperback books in this sale,” organizer Ruth Forrester said in a release. “The hardback books will be priced from $1 and up.”
Selections will be available in a wide range of categories, including fiction, nonfiction, children’s, cookbooks and reference books. Books in the Special Collection Room will be priced individually.
All proceeds benefit the Sara Hightower Regional Library System, which also has branches in Cave Spring, Cedartown, Rockmart, Trion and Summerville.
A special preview sale day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Friends of the Library members. Nonmembers can purchase tickets at the door for $5 per person. Children accompanied by a parent will get in free.
The sale opens free to the public on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 1-5 p.m. Forrester said that, while the library is closed on Fridays and Sundays, the sale will still run both of those days.
Hours on Monday, Oct. 4, through Thursday, Oct. 7, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The sale will wrap up with “$1 per Bag Days” on Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Friends will be back at the library on Monday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to offer the remaining books free to nonprofits, civic organizations, schools and churches.
Memberships in the library’s volunteer support organization start at $10 a year. More information and a sign-up form is available on the Friends’ webpage at shrls.org/RomeFriends-of-the-library.
The group also has a silent auction running through 4 p.m. Oct. 16 for books on the American West, Native Americans, Cherokee history and culture and the Lewis and Clark expedition showcased at the Rome-Floyd County Library.