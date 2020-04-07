Harbor House has constructed a way to continue providing services, despite the increasing need for social distancing to tamp down the coronavirus outbreak.
The local nonprofit is dedicated to helping children who have been victims of sexual assault or abuse in the Northwest Georgia region, including Floyd, Polk and Haralson County.
It's considered an essential service, meaning they can continue operation as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
Executive Director Joe Costolnick met online with 50 other directors of child advocacy centers in the state about how they could continue their services and adhere to the guidelines.
"We've been able to tailor a really good remote work policy that allows our staff to continue doing their everyday work via laptop," Costolnick said.
When they have an interview scheduled, only the people who are pertinent to the case may be there. This includes law enforcement officers, the interviewer, the Georgia Division of Family and Child Services case worker and the child's guardian. Often times, people have multiple family members with them when they come in to do interviews.
"We've been able to prescreen the people and let them know that, unless you are directly needing to be interviewed by the police or DFCS or our staff in reference to this case, please don't bring other family members," Costolnick said.
The interviews are usually conducted in a comfortable room with toys in it for the child. As a precaution, they have taken some of the toys out of the playroom to help prevent spreading the virus.
When the interview is over, staff thoroughly clean and sanitize the facility to prepare it for the next interview.
"We minimize the amount of exposure amongst all the agencies, amongst our clients and are able to maintain and function almost as if nothing has changed," the director said.
Free therapy is another service the center provides for its clients, although it is optional for the child in the case.
"What we've managed to do there is implement what is called 'telemental health', which is a video session with clients," Costolnick said.
Using laptops, tablets and other devices with cameras, Harbor House's counselors can continue providing the service that way.
For clients who do not have a device they can use for telemental health, Harbor House can provide them with one for their session.
"We're very fortunate to be able to operate during this time and to continue providing new services," Costolnick said.