The Rome News-Tribune turned 180 this year and the Rome Floyd Chamber threw a quick birthday bash to commemorate that occasion on Thursday morning. The newspaper was established in 1843, nine years after the founding of Rome.
Steven Eckhoff
Rome News-Tribune employees hold up a sign commemorating the company's 180th birthday during a Rome Floyd Chamber party on Thursday.
Rome News-Tribune's VP of Operations Doug Crow gives Rome Floyd Chamber members a tour of the pressroom. There are 21 newspapers and 14 commercial publications printed at the RN-T building on Glenn Milner Boulevard, equating to 2 million newspapers and 120 tons of newsprint each month.
Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith speaks to AdventHealth Redmond CEO Isaac Sendros during the Rome News-Tribune's 180th birthday bash on Thursday.
Rome News-Tribune Executive Editor John Bailey gives a brief history of the Rome News-Tribune, which began in 1843 as the Rome Courier.
Rome News-Tribune's Enterprise Editor John Druckenmiller speaks with Rome Floyd Chamber Board Chair Jarrod "J.J." Johnson and Barbara Reeves, the Fairfield by Marriott's director of sales.
Rome News-Tribune Features Editor Severo Avila speaks with Rome Downtown Development Authority Director Aundi Lesley during the RN-T birthday bash on Thursday.
Floyd County College and Career Academy Principal John Rhodarmer and FCS Public Relations Coordinator Brooke Brumbelow speak with fellow Rome Floyd Chamber members Thursday.
The Rome Floyd Chamber presented RN-T staff with a commemorative bottle of sparkling wine to mark the newspaper's 180th anniversary.
Pressman Jim Woodward and RN-T Call Center Supervisor Tiffany Morgan at the newspaper's 180th birthday celebration on Thursday.
Rome News-Tribune Features Editor Severo Avila leads a group tour of the newspaper offices during the 180th birthday bash early Thursday. In the foreground is a large bound volume of the newspaper's editions from the 1930s.
Rome News-Tribune Executive Editor John Bailey speaks with Rome Floyd Chamber Chair Jarrod "J.J." Johnson during the 180th birthday celebration for the newspaper.
Times Journal Inc. Publisher Otis Brumby III, along with Calhoun Times Editor Blake Silvers and Rome News-Tribune Reporter Adam Carey as well as other newspaper alumni and chamber members attended the 180th birthday event.