Hannah Bagley is the new Program Coordinator for Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful.
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful is the local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit with the aim to continuously clean and improve communities from coast to coast.
Bagley takes over for Emma Wells, who served as director for the previous 33 months.
"It's continuing what's been started at KRFB as a whole," Bagley said. "Honing in on the education part of it to bring up our younger generations to understand the need and the responsibility that we owe to Rome and Floyd (County) to keep it clean and better than we found it."
Bagley, a Rome native, said she officially started in her new role Tuesday. She used to work in the public works division, where she saw firsthand the power of seeing and hearing an issue, addressing it and receiving positive feedback from the community.
"Working at public works division definitely sparked more of a love and want to give back to the community in this way," Bagley said. "I want to see it blossom and grow."
Bagley said she will work with both individual volunteers and organizations, especially the latter on the Adopt-A-Mile Program.
Bagley said she and Ben Winkelman, director of the Rome-Floyd Eco-Center, are brainstorming possible programs to bring to youth groups and schools in the county.
"One thing that definitely has continued to come up is the education part of it and to dig into that a little bit more to educate ... our little kids and our youth to help bring up a generation to be more mindful," Bagley said. "We will, of course, speak with schools eventually, hopefully we can get some sort of plan, or even here at the Eco-Center. That's all in the works still, but that is a goal definitely."