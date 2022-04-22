It may not seem like the most pleasant learning tool. But it’s effective.
A Body Farm at the Floyd County College and Career Academy can be smelly, it can be upsetting to some and it can get downright disgusting. But it’s a remarkable tool students there are using to give them a better understanding of the field of forensics. It’s a field some of them will continue to pursue after school.
The farm was set up by College and Career Academy seniors as a way to replicate, as closely as possible, how a human body decomposes under various circumstances. But the students are using dead chickens for the farm. It may not be a real human body but many of same factors apply.
The students are in a science class taught by Pam Burgess and Tonya Strickland.
“We set up different scenarios to see how each of the chicken remains would decompose differently over time,” said Aviana Carlton. “A coroner would do something similar to track decomposition. But they use pigs. We’re using chickens.”
The body farm is in a corner of the College and Career Academy. It’s a fenced area but each chicken carcass has been put in its own cage to deter scavengers. Each cage is labeled. The different scenarios include being skinned, shot, wrapped in plastic, poisoned, intoxicated and even dyed.
Each day the students study the decomposing carcasses, take detailed notes as well as photos and videos. They will present their findings to the class at the end of the process which takes about 10 days. They’ll present a video and slideshow with teachers and fellow students to discuss their findings.
But it’s not a especially pleasant classroom. Naturally, as the chickens decompose, there will be a smell as well as flies and maggots. But that’s all a part of the decomposition process and the students are very mature about it.
“This is a good way for us to see the entire decomposition process,” one student said. “It’s one thing to learn from a teacher telling you something but it’s another thing to be able to visualize it and to experience it first hand.”
Some of the students are interested in forensic psychology, others in pathology and still others in the criminal justice pathway. But this exercise is one they can all learn from.
County Coroner Gene Proctor was at the College and Career Academy on Wednesday to talk to those very students about his job and the field of forensics.
“They’ve got an excellent setup out there,” Proctor said of the body farm. “They monitor it several times a day and it’s an excellent learning tool.”
He said while his office uses feral pigs instead of chickens, this is still a great first step for these students, many of whom might pursue a career in the field of forensics.
“They’re learning first hand and seeing it for themselves,” he said. “And they’re also learning that it’s not a clean and beautiful process. This is hugely beneficial to them.”
The students said they were learning a great deal from the body farm and praised Strickland and Burgess for their work.
“The College and Career Academy prepares us well,” they said.