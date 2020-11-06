A group is uniting Saturday to help Rome's homeless population on the cusp of cold winter months. The group will be set up at the fountain on the Town Green Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 5:45 p.m.
The group led by Talena Adams, Dustin Farmer, Megan Larkin Perry and Merlene Justice will be collecting everything from blankets to winter clothing and food for distribution to homeless individuals.
Several members of the group have been active with addiction recovery programs in the Rome area and Justice has been a participant with the local Homelessness Task Force for over a year.
Justice's Reach Ministries has worked with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and local landlords to help find housing for the homeless.
Adams said the project got started when Farmer put out a social media post asking for prayers for the homeless as cold weather starts to set in. She reached out to him to see if they couldn't put some sort of collection effort together and Hands for Homeless was created.
Adams s has already collected a couch full of items for the project.
As far as clothing goes, heavy winter jackets are particularly needed along with socks and gloves.