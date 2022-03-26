John Fracker was so tired after a recent day of helping refugees that he groggily slid into the back seat of a car expecting to find a steering wheel.
He relayed that story via a video on the Facebook page of Our Life Mission, the nonprofit ministry he co-founded. He had shot the footage selfie style on his phone in the passenger seat while his wife, Rita, drove. A family fleeing Ukraine huddled in the backseat, quietly eyeing the camera and watching John Fracker deliver his message in a language they did not understand.
He and Rita Fracker, John said, have done a lot of scrambling on the internet trying to find words to exchange with the people they’re trying to assist. Over the preceding few days, he had traveled numerous times to the Ukraine border from Romania where Our Life Mission has served for nine years. (John Fracker has served there 20 years.)
The ministry, based in Rydal, Georgia, is one that Billy Carver, pastor of Floyd Springs Baptist Church in Armuchee, said his congregation has stepped up to support financially.
In early March, the Frackers were putting those funds to use helping refugees with a place to stay at the ministry — some spent the night on the way to points farther on, and some, having nowhere else to turn, settled in indefinitely. The ones that came through in cars needed fuel to keep going.
“Some will come and stay the night as we see them off in the morning as they go off to other countries.” Fracker said. “We do have some families staying with us that have no place to go and they’re welcome to stay as long as needed … The most common need is a safe place, maybe help with gasoline right now. Fuel is at an all-time high — about $15 a gallon. Also, we help them with food. If some need some medical attention or medicine we do what we’re able to do.”
The Frackers are encountering frightened but determined families, and in the midst of exhausting days and nights, they’re seeing their prayers and efforts come to fruition.
‘One family of five, we asked for a miracle to help (them) go to one safe location,” John Fracker said. “The father wanted to find a job and to provide for the family. As a father of three children he was allowed to leave with them. Through our efforts, we were able to find a family in Canada that has a home and a job for the father, so we will assist getting the papers and help them to their new location.”
For more information about Our Life Ministries, visit ourlifemission.org. The mission is accepting donations through Paypal where donors may write a note designating funds for that purpose.
“Every dollar donated to help Ukrainian refugees will be used specifically for them,” John Fracker said.
Mobilizing around the world
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues and refugees continue to leave their homes with the things they can hurriedly grab, a body of believers around the world has mobilized to help with relief any way they can.
Floyd Springs Baptist Church in northern Floyd County has put a particular emphasis on aiding refugees. Pastor Billy Carver spoke of a service a few weeks ago in which congregants expressed a desire to help.
“Our service was heavy — heavy emotion, but it was also very encouraging just to know that our hope is in Christ,” he said. “My people are burdened for the Ukranians and the Russians. A lot of people just want to help. They want to see resolution, a peaceful end to this.”
Carver made some suggestions that day.
“First and foremost, I told them we could pray,” he said. “Prayer moves God’s hand … and then, secondly, give.”
Floyd Springs attendees have supported Alpharetta-based Send Relief, the Southern Baptist Convention’s compassion ministry, in its efforts to help refugees. The SBC’s International Mission Board and its North American Mission Board collaborate to run the ministry, and Send Relief is putting 100% of the donations for Ukrainian refugees toward that cause, according to Todd Shearer, Send Relief communications director.
“Send Relief is currently working with local Baptist partners in Ukraine and neighboring countries to respond to the crisis by ministering to displaced populations,” Shearer said. “This includes primarily churches and missionaries. Send Relief began responding with food relief before the invasion and continues to collaborate with national partners to provide food, shelter, transportation, clothing, and basic supplies to those displaced and impacted by the crisis.”
Funds from the ministry had helped tens of thousands as of early March, according to Shearer, and it was set to send a team to Poland for disaster relief assessment relief at that time, too.
“This team is made up of volunteers from North Carolina Baptist Men, Ohio Baptist Convention and Southern Baptists of Texas Convention,” he said. “Send Relief has expanded the response to displaced people in Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.”
These efforts seemed to fall in line with what Carver told his congregation:
“The biggest thing we can do is pray and give and support the people that are kind of boots on the ground already.”
For more information, visit sendrelief.org.