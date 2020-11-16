Floyd County poll workers completed the hand recount of presidential election ballots in just under 16 hours of work over the weekend.
Board of Elections Chairman Tom Rees said the hand count added more than 2,700 more votes than were registered by computers on election night and the following morning.
"We're looking at tapes and running things, we just don't know if it was us or the machines or what it is," Rees said. "So far we haven't had a breakthrough but we're still looking."
Rees said the absentee by mail votes have all checked out, as has the in-person election day voting and that the difference appearances to have stemmed from early voting ballots.
The final tally of the hand count may not be available until after the final numbers are transmitted to the Secretary of State's office in Atlanta.
"They need more than just grand totals, we want to verify that all the categories are accurate," Board of Elections member Melanie Conrad said Sunday. "We plan on transmitting the information by Wednesday morning."
The hand count began between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Friday. Workers stayed with it until 5 p.m. They resumed just after 8 a.m. Saturday and the count was completed around 4 p.m.
The community room in the Floyd County Administration building downtown was set up with eight tables with a pair of poll workers at each table conducting the recount.
Members of both the local Democratic and Republican parties had observers and monitors in the room throughout the recount.